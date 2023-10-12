ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating harassing and explicit emails sent to female employees of the Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD).

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said it started looking into the harassment in June 2023 after several fire department workers said they received the emails. Since the investigation started, ACPD received additional reports of harassing communications that took place outside of June.

As a result of the situation, Arlington County said a reward of $20,000 was available to anyone in the Arlington County Fire Department who could help the criminal investigation.

As of Oct. 12, ACPD said it was not releasing additional details in order to ensure the integrity of the investigation.