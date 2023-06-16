ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department said in a press release that several on Saturday, June 24, for the Arlington Pride Festival.

Fort Myer Drive, between Eastbound Langston Boulevard and Westbound Langston Boulevard, will be closed from 5:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to use Metro and other forms of multimodal transportation as the closures are expected to cause congestion around the area.

Police also said that parking would be restricted around the area. They advise motorists to be on the lookout for “No Parking” signs. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed.

For additional information about the Arlington Pride Festival, visit the organizer’s event page.