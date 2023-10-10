ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department is hosting an Essentials Drive to help people in the community experiencing homelessness.

The Police Department and Department of Human Services personnel will be working together to distribute donated items.

Police will be at the following locations and times to collect items:

Friday, October 20, 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Lee Harrison Shopping Center

2425 N. Harrison Street

Wednesday, October 25, 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Arlington County Police Department

1425 N. Courthouse Road

These are some of the items that are needed the most according to Police: