ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department is hosting an Essentials Drive to help people in the community experiencing homelessness.
The Police Department and Department of Human Services personnel will be working together to distribute donated items.
Police will be at the following locations and times to collect items:
Friday, October 20, 12:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Lee Harrison Shopping Center
2425 N. Harrison Street
Wednesday, October 25, 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Arlington County Police Department
1425 N. Courthouse Road
These are some of the items that are needed the most according to Police:
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Soap
- Socks
- Backpacks
- T-Shirts
- Underwear
- Pants
- Jackets
- Gloves/hats/scarves
- Blankets