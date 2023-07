ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Drivers may be required to to come to a full stop for pedestrians in Arlington County.

The Arlington County Board is expected to vote on an ordinance that requires Virginia drivers to to completely stop for pedestrians crossing the road.

Currently, Virginia State Code 46.2-924 only requires drivers to yield to pedestrians who have the right-of-way in crosswalks.

The ordinance comes after a change in the state law that went into effect earlier this month.