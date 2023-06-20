ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County voters cast their ballots in the primaries on Tuesday as the county debuted ranked-choice voting.

Six candidates are vying for two seats on the county board, including Tony Weaver, Maureen Coffey, Jonathan Dromgoole, Natalie Roy, Susan Cunningham and JD Spain.

Races for Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney and Arlington County Sheriff were also on the ballot.

James A.M. Herring, Jose R. Quiroz Jr., and Wanda R. Younger are facing off in the sheriff race.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Tafti-Dehghani is facing a primary challenger in Josh Katcher.

Many voters had little to no wait times at polls. Some voters said they found the ranked-choice voting confusing at first, but others had a different opinion.

“It was easy,” Javier Barrios said of his voting experience and Thomas Jefferson Community Center.

Barrios said he cast his ballot hoping to increase diversity and representation in the community. Other voters cited housing as their primary concern.

“I have adult kids who can’t afford to live in Arlington,” said Jim Riley. “I’m totally for the missing middle. I think we need to provide more opportunities for teachers, law enforcement, firefighters. Our kids today can’t afford to live where they grew up.”

Jason Smith accompanied his son Ian Smith to vote for the first time.

“The housing issue is what I was looking at,” Jason Smith said. “I think it’ll work out. I’ve seen it in other cities and I don’t think it’ll have the negative impacts that people say it will.”

Critics of Missing Middle zoning charge that the change increases population density without planning around infrastructure.

Roy, a real estate agent, said that creating more housing is important, but Missing Middle isn’t a smart way to accomplish that.

“This project is all about density, and not really creating more affordable homes and promoting diversity,” she said. “I don’t think this is the right approach. It’s not smart growth, it’s not density that is transit-oriented development. It’s density anywhere.”

Many polling locations saw slow mornings an little to no wait times. As of 1 p.m., the county board of elections reported 5% in-person voter turnout, and 12% turnout overall, including mail-in ballots and early voting.

The county is seeking feedback from voters on ranked-choice voting. To weigh in on the experience, visit this page.