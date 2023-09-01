ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — To mark International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, Arlington County hosted a vigil for friends and family members harmed by drugs — including fentanyl and other opioids.

Law enforcement officials, politicians and the county’s top prosecutor joined health workers and others impacted by the epidemic outside the county’s government center to grieve together, support one another, and discuss solutions.

“It brings me some comfort in my sadness, some strength,” said Sandi Middleton, who lost her son to an overdose when he was 19. “[We’re] talking about what other families may be doing to cope.”

Middleton attended the vigil with another mother, Janey Fitzpatrick. They attend support groups together. Fitzpatrick lost her daughter when she was 22.

“There’s so much more that still can be done that needs to be done,” Fitzpatrick said.

At the event, Arlington County officials provided Naloxone training and gave it away. They also offered fentanyl testing strips and information on services.

In addition to that, attendees were able to listen to stories from designated ‘storytellers,’ who tackled different topics related to overdoses and the opioid epidemic.

Denise Chiarotti, who told attendees she was in recovery for 10 years before relapsing after surgery, said events like the one held Thursday night are important.

“Giving back,” she said when asked what keeps her going.

Chiarotti is back on the recovery track and has been for a few months.

“I can’t thank people enough who have Narcan because it has saved me,” she said.