ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County is dealing with an office vacancy crisis, something the county has never seen before.

According to new data from the county, it has a 21.5% office vacancy rate, the highest number it has recorded. This surpasses the numbers in 2015 after several Department of Defense offices closed.

Recently, the county has worked toward solutions, including making it easier to transform vacant spaces into establishments such as breweries, indoor recreation, colleges and universities and micro fulfillment centers. However, with the vacancy rate nearing a territory where it could impact taxpayers, the county is looking at all options.

“The vacancy rate is really a crisis for all of Arlington,” said Kate Bates, who leads the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. “Including the business community, but us as residents as well.”

Historically, half of the county’s tax base has been residential and half commercial. However, because of the vacancy rate, that could change. It’s leaving a potential for a difficult decision: raise the tax rate or risk cuts to services.

“That being jeopardized really jeopardizes our ability to function as a community moving forward,” Bates said.

Arlington’s Commercial Market Resiliency Initiative 1.0 covered office transformations. Now, Initiative 2.0 is working to come up with new solutions — from additional creative uses for the spaces to rethinking supply. That could mean tear-downs or reconstruction, conversions of buildings or investments.

“There’s been a lot of focus for years in economic development on attracting businesses and attracting tenants,” Bates said. “Now we need to also look at retaining as well.”

The Arlington Economic Development Commission wrote a letter to the Arlington County Board last week outlining some of the changes it hopes can be made, and cautioning what could happen if they don’t happen fast.

“This forgone revenue limits Arlington County’s capacity to provide critical public services including human services, recreation, public safety, and education,” the letter stated.