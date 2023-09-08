ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC New Now) — Arlington National Cemetery said it was closed Friday morning as officials there and members of Joint Base Henderson-Hall emergency services responded to a bomb threat.

The cemetery posted at 9:13 a.m. that the closure applied to the general public, adding that funeral services had been delayed until further notice.

There were 27 funerals scheduled for Friday. As of 11:35 a.m., 14 of those funerals were affected by the situation.

A short time later, Arlington National Cemetery noted that response teams and local law enforcement partners were there to investigate the threat. The cemetery asked that people avoid the area and wait for updates.