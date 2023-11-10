ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington National Cemetery will host a handful of scheduled events on Veterans Day 2023, as visitors from across the DMV and country plan to attend.

The events begin with the United States Air Force Band and U.S. Air Force Chanters performing a prelude in the amphitheater at 10:30 a.m., and then the 70th annual National Veterans Day Observance at 11 a.m.

ANC will also host a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, though attendance is limited to participants only, the ANC website says.

On Friday, DC News Now went to the Arlington Memorial Bridge and met several visitors — from as far as Germany and England — who came to visit the cemetery.

For many, it was a way to honor loved ones who served their country — one Herndon woman visited her grandfather’s tomb and left an angel, made by her grandmother, on his tomb.

For others, it was an inspiration.

Maya Oliver and Casey Manning, two Howard University students, told DC News Now they are both interested in joining the military.

“It’s something that we want to do to have a lasting impact,” Oliver said. “[Visiting ANC] is definitely something that drives us to fight for our country and fight for our future.

Manning added she feels “a sense of pride and respect that there are people out there willing to fight for you.”