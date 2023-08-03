ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington National Cemetery began welcoming visitors again on Thursday, days after storm damage prompted the cemetery’s closure to most people, with the exception of those who attended scheduled funerals.

Crews began working to clean up fallen trees and limbs, as well as to remove those that had not come down entirely, after severe weather moved across the DMV on Saturday, July 29.

(Arlington National Cemetery)

(Arlington National Cemetery)

(Arlington National Cemetery)

(Arlington National Cemetery)

(Arlington National Cemetery)

There was particular concern that damaged limbs that had not come down on their own could fall on visitors who were in the cemetery.

(Arlington National Cemetery)

Although people were able to go to Arlington National on Thursday, the cemetery said some spots were considered “danger areas.” Those areas, sections 1, 3, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17, and 19, remained closed to visitors. Staff members asked that visitors obey all signs and not enter marked off areas and closed sections.