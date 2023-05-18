ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Where you live might impact how long you live. That’s true in many places, including Arlington County. Now, there’s a move to address that.

The Arlington Branch of the NAACP is giving $60,000 to EcoAction Arlington with the goal of planting trees in specifically-selected neighborhoods.

“Arlington has a 10-year life expectancy difference amongst its neighborhoods, and this donation will create focus and provide much-needed tree canopy in places that have, for decades, been left out of the conversation,” said NAACP Branch President Michael Hemminger said in a statement.

The small tasks could have a big impact.

“Trees are one of those amazing things that do so many things,” said Elenor Hodges, the executive director of EcoAction Arlington. “We’re looking at neighborhoods that have lost a lot of trees and are now facing a lot more heat.”

The people who live in those designated neighborhoods are more often experiencing significant heat, and are more at risk of things like respiratory diseases.

“When you look at your neighborhoods and know that in your community, it’s a target for your to have asthma? That’s just bizarre,” said EcoAction Arlington’s Kisha Wilson-Sogunro.

A recent privately-funded study found Arlington’s tree coverage is likely less than previously reported, and is likely shrinking. It’s because of the trees’ impact on things like air quality, flood prevention, and daily mental well-being that the targeted campaign has high expectations.

“Some of those things are really prominent in the African American community that trees can actually benefit us having those stressors relieved,” said Wilson-Sogunro.

The goal of the project is to plant 2,500 trees across 10 neighborhoods over the next five years.