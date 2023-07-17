ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County is ditching ranked-choice voting after it became the first in the commonwealth to try a new election method at June’s Democratic County Board primary.

Overall, the county said it was “at least” some measure of a success, as more people than not said they liked it. However, there were some concerns and confusions, and the county said it wants to make sure those worries are put to rest before potentially changing how its leaders are elected.

The county will go back to the traditional voting style for November, but board members said it could return in the future.

“This isn’t ‘no forever,'” Board Vice-Chair Libby Garvey said. “I just think that there are some real ramifications for how this plays out that I don’t think people really have totally wrestled with and we really need to understand before we move forward more.”

At a County Board meeting over the weekend, community members and advocates expressed a favorable opinion of RCV, including Mike Cantwell, who said “RCV elections reduce the risk of fringe candidates winning elections.”

A county-initiated post-election survey found 57% of respondents said their experience with RCV was either “positive” or “exceptional.”

“I think from a logistical standpoint, it was very successful,” said UpVote Virginia Executive Director, Liz White.

Though despite the support, there were concerns.

“I am concerned the lack of outreach and education on ranked-choice voting for the primary election possible serve to discourage voters, especially Black and Latino voters,” Janmarie Peña, chair of the Arlington NAACP Political Action Committee, said to the board.

Peña said the confusion made some people question whether they would vote.

Michael Shea, a ranked-choice voting advocate, said he’s “confident” the county can execute the new system.

“But I do think it needs more effort in that regard,” he said when responding to Peña’s concerns.

Shea hopes the county will make a decision soon to implement it for future primaries when only one seat will be open as opposed to the two in June.

“The advantage to making that decision early is that it gives the county and the voters more time to learn the process more thoroughly,” he said.