Colorful view of bright blue chairs gathered around a reflective metal table on an outdoor patio at a restaurant

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County Board voted to allow restaurants to continue using parking lot and sidewalk spaces for outdoor dining.

The county approved the proposal on July 15, which allows restaurants the ability to apply to make their temporary outdoor spaces permanent.

Restaurants started utilizing parking lots and sidewalks for outdoor dining during the pandemic when indoor dining was restricted.

The proposal includes implementing zoning changes for roughly 100 Temporary Outdoor Seating Areas (TOSAs) in the county.

The TOSAs on private properties and public rights-of-way will need to go through a by-right approval process by the County Board.