ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A controversial project at Arlington’s Walter Reed Community Center appears to be moving forward, even as debate continues.

The county is proposing a renovation that would turn the current tennis courts into dedicated pickleball courts. It would also move the courts further away from the houses across the street while maintaining newly-installed acoustic fencing and turning another makeshift pickleball court into a basketball court — its original intent.

Neighbors and players are at odds over the proposal, with neighbors raising concerns over noise and players saying the rise in popularity of the sport requires an investment.

Paul Smith has played pickleball on those courts for years.

“Hopefully we can all get along, and I do believe we can,” Smith said.

He cited the acoustic fencing as a compromise, and the county has shared data showing it has lowered the decibels of noise registered. However, Armand Ciccarelli, who lives nearby, said it has not solved all of the issues.

“It’s not just the decibel level, which the county just keeps talking about,” he said. “It’s also the frequency which is very sensitive to the human hearing, and it’s also the number of hits per hour.”

Smith told DC News Now that he supports the project since he believes the courts need fixing. But he also said he doesn’t believe it will satisfy the demand.

“To be honest, if they do this, they need to do multiple projects [across the county] because there are that many players and there is that much interest,” he said.

Ciccarelli added that he has nothing against the sport, but believes its growth should happen elsewhere.

“Even with their new plan the courts are still closer to housing than anywhere else in the county,” he said.

Arlington County is expected to approve a construction contract next year.