ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred in Aug. 2 during a home burglary.

The incident occurred at the 300 block of N. Glebe Rd. around 6:58 a.m. after receiving a report of “suspicious circumstances.”

The preliminary investigation revealed that an underage girl was woken up around 1 a.m. after a man gained entry into her residence and touched her inappropriately.

The victim kicked the suspect and he left the scene, returning a short time later in an attempt to convince her to leave with him. He ran away after she refused.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective McGuire at (703) 228-4173 or tmcguire@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous information can also be provided through the county’s Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-8477.