ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington police were investigating a situation where a woman tried to lure a student into her car on Dec. 7.

On Dec. 8, at around 3 p.m. Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) officers were dispatched to Williamsburg Middle School at 3600 N. Harrison St. for a late report of an enticement that took place the day before.

ACPD said that the incident occurred around 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. when a student was waiting to be picked up outside the school.

A woman approached the student in a black Subaru and reportedly told that student that she was sent by their parents to pick them up. The student declined and the woman drove away.

The situation was being investigated as a “suspicious circumstance.” ACPD said it would like to identify who the woman was and speak with her.

Arlington Public Schools sent a letter out to parents concerning the situation, warning students to never get into an unknown person’s car and to be alert of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.