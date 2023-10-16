ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Thousands of Arlington Public Schools (APS) employees and their dependents will abruptly lose their Kaiser Permanente healthcare option in 2024, leaving subscribers scrambling for new care in the coming months.

Arlington Education Association President June Prakash called the handling of healthcare contracts a “colossal screw-up” on behalf of the school administration. She said administrators were aware Kaiser wouldn’t be a healthcare option months ago, but only told employees of the change in September.

“What about the people that, you know, are going through cancer treatment? And what about our employees that are on some really complicated medicines? What about the woman who is seven months pregnant on January 1st?” she said.

Roughly 54% of APS staff use Kaiser plans. Kaiser facilities offer a wide array of care and specialists, meaning many subscribers have built care teams that they can no longer use.

High school teacher Joshua Folb has been with the division for 16 years. He, his wife and his son have been seeing the same doctors and providers for over a decade. He said he took the day off just to research new providers who accept CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield.

But, he can’t make appointments with new providers until his new membership card is issued in the New Year, meaning he can’t even get on waitlists for providers that book several months out.

“Did they understand and truly, truly walk in the shoes of the employees that were going to be impacted? No,” Folb said.

He said he knows a teacher who is in remission from cancer and is exploring leaving for a neighboring school division so he can keep his team of providers.

“It was more important to that teacher to keep their health insurance than to be with the school system,” he said. “I don’t think there is a human who could blame that teacher for wanting to leave a school system to keep their healthcare.”

Fold said he worries employees who aren’t regularly in school buildings or meetings could be blindsided by the change.

“I’m no better than a custodian or a teacher or a cafeteria worker or a bus driver. And I’m able to take the time to go figure out these things. I really worry about the ones who aren’t able to. And on January 1 or January 5, they go and they try to fill the prescription and realize they can’t. It’s just it’s gut-wrenching to me how poorly this has been done,” he said.

He said most teachers he knows have accepted that they must switch providers. He said there is little hope that the person who handled the contract bidding process will face repercussions for not ensuring Kaiser remains a coverage option.

“The worst part about it is no one will be held accountable for this,” he said. “The people at the very top of the school system, the one who was in there in charge of the well-being of thousands of employees and they couldn’t understand the impact of this. That’s why people are angry.”

School board members have not responded to DC News Now’s request for comment.