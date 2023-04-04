WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has granted $3 million in funding to Arlington’s Continuum of Care for Homelessness.

“HUD funding is a vital part of Arlington’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness. This announcement confirms that our strategic planning, policy development, and service delivery are effective and that we are changing lives for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless,” said Anita Friedman, Arlington County’s Department of Human Services Director.

The grants will help with the County’s efforts to rehome people and families that are dealing with homelessness as well as provide support.

“HUD funding is a vital part of Arlington’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness. This announcement confirms that our strategic planning, policy development, and service delivery are effective and that we are changing lives for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless. Arlington’s CoC continues to raise the bar and I am grateful to the County staff, non-profit partners, and people with lived experience who make up the Arlington Continuum of Care,” said Friedman

HUD CoC Homeless Assistance Award Report for Federal FY 2022