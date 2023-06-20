ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — When you walk into the voting booth in one Northern Virginia county, things will look a little different.

Arlington County is the first to use a ranked-choice voting system to pick its board candidates. The hope with the new policy is that it will reduce some of the ugly campaigning and polarization in local politics, two trends that have been evident in many national, state, and local races in recent years.

During Tuesday’s primary election, six Democratic candidates for the Arlington County board will be on the ballot, vying for two spots in November’s general election. Voters in every county precinct will be tasked with ranking up to three of those candidates in order.

Here’s how those votes will be calculated: after the first round of voting, all of the ‘first-place’ votes will be counted. If any of the six candidates reach the 33.3% threshold to win, the excess votes for that candidate will go toward the second-place vote.

Then, in each round of vote tallying, the candidate with the least votes will be eliminated. Once eliminated, that candidate’s votes will go to the next viable candidate.

That process will be repeated until two candidates are declared winners.

With ranked-choice voting, county officials admit that results could take longer, but they emphasize that official, county-endorsed election results never come in on Election Night.

“I think [Arlington County being first] gives us a chance to see how ranked-choice voting actually represents a diverse electorate,” said UpVote Virginia Executive Director Liz White.

Arlington resident Michael Shea told DC News Now he has waited for the change for several years after he had to pick just one candidate to support in a 2015 board race with several candidates.

“I do know people like me who wanted to support all four [candidates], who respected all four,” he said. “Ranked-choice voting would allow me to do that by ranking them. That would have been a win.”

Some people have expressed frustration and concern about the potential confusion the new system could cause on Election Day. White and Shea said it’s important to see how smooth the process goes when assessing the success of the process they both support.