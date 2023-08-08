ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County is attracting more and more tech companies, and soon they’ll give startups an incentive to stay in the area.

“There’s hardly an empty lot left in the orange corridor,” said Jim Edwards. “The more tech industry we get here, the better off we are.”

Arlington’s Economic Development division said there’s no question about it — the area is becoming more competitive.

In the coming weeks, grant applications will open for part of an innovation fund, which is meant to assist startup companies that need additional funding.

“Up to $50,000 for companies that are raising that pre-seed and angel capital. It’s kind of a critical time for those companies, and it’s a time when they really need that additional boost in funding the most,” said Assistant Director of Communications for Arlington Economic Development Cara O’Donnell.

To apply, startup companies must have an office address in Arlington.

“And be classified as a technology business,” said O’Donnell.

The county is also hoping to fill empty office spaces with their $1 million dollar innovation fund.

“It’s no secret that there’s a big problem. A lot of communities are struggling with office vacancy right now. And at the same time, these innovative startups are struggling, getting that kind of capital investment that it’s just not as prevalent here in the D.C. region,” O’Donnell said.

Since 2022, Arlington has added companies like Amazon HQ2 and Microsoft.

Amazon has even promised to bring in more than 25,000 jobs to the region.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest from other companies that say, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of really interesting stuff that’s going on there in Arlington,’” O’Donnell said.

Funding for the $1 million fund was approved by the Arlington County Board.

