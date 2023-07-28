ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Investigators said they found and arrested a man responsible for stealing or damaging the glass from side mirrors on 104 vehicles throughout Arlington County.

Police said they started investigating a series of thefts involving vehicle parts in April. In all, they received 61 reports of cases in which the glass from vehicles’ mirrors had been taken or broken.

After looking at evidence and talking to witnesses, detectives identified Luis Manuel Tavares Sanchez, 37, of Arlington as the person responsible for the crimes. Police arrested him on July 26. As of July 28, he was in jail without bond.

Tavares Sanchez faces 19 charges, two of which are felonies. The Arlington County Police Department said more charges could come.