ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody who sexually assaulted someone in Crystal City on Saturday night.

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said Khalil Gray, 23, who has no permanent address faces a number of charges including forcible sodomy and robbery.

Investigators said Gray approached someone who was walking in Crystal City Shops, pulled a box cutter on her, demanded money, then took her cell phone. Police said he took her to a secluded area, sexually assaulted her, and hit her with the box cutter, which led to a cut.

The person who was attached made her way to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway where she was able to get help from people who called emergency services. Medics took her to the hospital for treatment.

ACPD said the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) helped in the investigation and that Gray was arrested in Maryland on Sunday.

As of Monday, July 24, Gray was in custody in Prince George’s County, Md., waiting to be extradited to Virginia.