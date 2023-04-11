ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were at the scene of a barricade situation in Clarendon Tuesday afternoon after someone tried to rob a bank.

The Arlington County Police Department tweeted about the robbery at the Wells Fargo in the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. at 3:20 p.m.

Police said the indication was that someone went into the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The person barricaded himself in the building with customers and employees.

A DC News Now crew was there and saw people escorted out of the building around 4:05 p.m.

We’re on scene of a bank robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo in Clarendon. It appears a few people were just escorted outside the bank. https://t.co/5TaEhc9dDS pic.twitter.com/yjW0Ev897H — Daniel Hamburg (@DHamburgReports) April 11, 2023

Police later said that they had the person accused of trying to rob the bank in custody. The mix of employees and customers who were in the building at the time, four adults and one child, all were out of the bank safely. Police said no one was hurt.