ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Bear sightings have been reported across the DMV in recent weeks.

Animal control officers with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) said on Tuesday that they have received dozens of reported sightings of a black bear there.

“He continues to look healthy and is staying away from people and other animals,” AWLA said in a tweet.

What should you do if you live in or around Arlington? AWLA reminding the community what not to do.

“DO NOT GO OUT LOOKING FOR THE BEAR,” the tweet said.

AWLA said that going out and looking for the bear could result in a dangerous situation for you and the bear. If you see the bear, they said to stay inside.

If you have any pets, AWLA said that it is best to keep them inside unless they are supervised. It also recommended taking down any bird feeders and securing any trash or bringing the trash inside.

The same day that the Animal Welfare League of Arlington shared its guidance, people spotted a bear on Roosevelt Island in D.C.