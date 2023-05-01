ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 17-year-old boy accused of grabbing a woman on the buttocks while she was running on a trail is facing six additional charges as a result of their investigation.

The Arlington County Police Department first put out information in January about a single incident that was to have taken place on Nov. 29, 2022 in the 2000 block of Arlington Blvd. At that time in January, police said they had a petition for Assault and Battery against the boy. They also said they received similar reports about incidents in the Clarendon-Courthouse and Radnor/Ft. Myer Heights neighborhoods in November and December 2022.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, the police department said it had the additional petitions against the 17-year-old and that the charges stemmed from four incidents that took place in November and December 2022. In those cases, the boy supposedly approached women from behind and grabbed their back sides.

The Arlington County Police Department asked that anyone who thought they may have had a similar encounter in late 2022 contact Det. C. Mulrain at (703) 228-4194 or by emailing cmulrain@arlingtonva.us. People also can provide information by calling Arlington County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.