ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) was investigating a possible overdose at Wakefield High School.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, around 11:30 a.m., ACPD and Fire and EMS personnel responded to reports of an apparent overdose at the high school, which is in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie St.

A juvenile boy was taken to a nearby hospital in non-life-threatening conditions.

Wakefield High School Principal Pete Balas sent a letter to parents that said that everyone at the school was safe.

“At no point was the safety of any students or staff compromised,” his letter stated. “As some of our students observed the first responders in our building, I wanted to ensure you are aware that the incident was resolved, and everyone is safe.”