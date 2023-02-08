ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Chicken wings are typically a big seller at Ragtime Restaurant — but a lot more are expected to be sold during Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’re pushing for about 2,000 wings that we’d like to push out the door Sunday by the end of the game,” said Manager Matt Sansing.

That’s typically five times the number of wings sold during a normal weekend.

“Maybe 20%-25% of our sales to come from wings,” Sansing said.

Americans are expected to eat close to 1.45 billion chicken wings on Sunday, according to the National Chicken Council. The D.C.-based organization said the amount is enough to give four wings each to every man, woman and child around the country.

That’s not the only way the National Chicken Council said you can look at the number of wings.

Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium, where the two teams will play, can hold 73,000 people. Each fan could enjoy close to 20,000 wings.

If Kansas City head coach Andy Reid ate three wings a minute, it would take him more than 900 years to devour what Americans are predicted to eat Sunday.

Meanwhile, fans at ragtime expect to eat their fare share of wings.

“What kind of question is that? Of course! Who doesn’t eat chicken wings during the Super Bowl,” said Elisa Poplawski, who did not say how many she plans to have while she watches the game.