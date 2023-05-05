ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Restaurants and bars are getting ready for Cinco de Mayo.

People across the country are expected to celebrate Mexican American culture with food and drinks for the May 5th holiday.

Gerardo Granados is a bartender for Buena Vida Gastrolounge in Arlington, Virginia. He joined DC News Now’s morning show Friday to talk about the holiday that is often busy for servers in the DMV.

For anyone looking to stretch their dollar, Granados says Buena Vida is offering $7 margaritas and food promotions all weekend.