ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Swiftie fans rejoice! The Village at Shirlington is hosting a “Swiftie Soirée: Celebrating Eras in Style!” event on Friday.

The event will celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour movie that will be hitting theaters Friday.

At the event you can expect album inspired cocktails, music and dancing, a friendship bracelet workshop, eras tour photo moments, eras concert outfit challenge and movie night.

Get your tickets today and get in on the night that will leave you enchanted.