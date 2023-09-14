ROSSLYN, Va. (DC News Now) — There will be periodic traffic stops starting Thursday night until Tuesday, Sept. 19 for construction crews to put up new overhead road signs.

The traffic stops will begin at midnight and run until 4 a.m., and each stop can last for up to 20 minutes.

The stops will occur on I-66 East between Spout Run Parkway and 21st Street North and between North Scott Street and North Nash Street On Tuesday, traffic will pause periodically eastbound and westbound between North Lynn Street and Route 110.

(Virginia Department of Transportation)

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route.