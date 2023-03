ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington Fire and EMS were responding to a “large” natural gas leak on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to the 4600 block of Fairfax Drive near N Glebe Road for the leak. They said that the ability to access or get off I-66 at Fairfax Drive was impacted.

(Arlington Fire & EMS/Twitter) (Arlington Fire & EMS/Twitter) (Arlington Fire & EMS/Twitter) (Arlington Fire & EMS/Twitter)

Fire and EMS said that crews were monitoring the air in nearby structures. They said that people should “expect an odor of nat gas throughout Ballston.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials did not yet say what caused the leak.