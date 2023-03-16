ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Crystal City Metro station was evacuated Thursday evening after smoke was reported coming from the station.

Arlington Fire and EMS first tweeted around 9:21 p.m. reporting that the station had been evacuated. WMATA said that smoke came from an entrance escalator.

Blue Line trains bypassed the station during the response. WMATA established a shuttle bus service for people to use.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arlington Fire and EMS tweeted at 9:33 p.m. saying that the source of the smoke had been isolated and that the smoke was clearing.