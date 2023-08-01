ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington National Cemetery said it would remain closed to most people on Tuesday, Aug. 1 as crews cleaned up from the storm that moved across the DMV on Saturday, July 29.

The cemetery said crews were clearing each section of debris and obstruction for everyone’s safety. The main concern had to do with limbs or trees that broke but had not fallen.

A tweet from Arlington National Cemetery said: “We do not want anyone to be visiting their loved one’s grave when one falls. Our crew is working diligently to identify these hazards and clear them, as well as the large trees that remain fallen.”

While funerals were to take place as scheduled, with attendees allowed in the cemetery, general visitors and pass holders were not permitted on Aug. 1.

Arlington National Cemetery expressed its thanks to the crews clearing the trees and limbs, stating: “They are working tirelessly to return ANC to its pristine condition.