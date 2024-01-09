ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington police arrested a D.C. man who they say stole items from a store and ran away onto Metro tracks Monday.

The Arlington Police Department (APD) said that officers were called to the 1200 block of S. Hayes St. around 10:15 a.m. for the report of a larceny.

Officers said that a man went into the business, picked up items and left without paying. He ran towards the Pentagon City Metro station.

APD said that he did not pay a fare when going into the station.

Police found 37-year-old Alvern Harris in the station and “gave him commands” that he ignored.

Harris then ran onto the train tracks before getting off of the tracks at the Crystal City Metro station. Police arrested him there.

Harris was charged with petit larceny, trespassing on a railroad track and failure to pay fares.

During the response, Metro service was suspended.