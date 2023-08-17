ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department said Geremy Bridgeforth, 34, of Washington, D.C. faces charges related to sexual assaults and burglaries that took place in April.

Officials said that Bridgeforth was identified as the suspect in attacks that took place in people’s homes within 10 days of each other.

According to police, Bridgeforth went into a home in the 3900 block of Fairfax Dr. in Ballston-Virginia Square around 4:15 a.m. on April 2, entered a woman’s bedroom and sexually assaulted her before running away.

Charges from that incident include burglary with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery and object sexual penetration in that case.

Police said that between April 1 and April 2, Bridgeforth went into other homes in the same block of Fairfax Drive, which led to charges of burglary (2 counts), credit card theft, credit card fraud and petit larceny.

ACPD said it determined that Bridgeforth was involved in an incident in the Clarendon-Courthouse neighborhood on April 12. Police said that he got into another woman’s home just after 4:45 a.m., entered her room and touched her inappropriately.

He was charged with burglary with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery and aggravated sexual battery for this incident.

As of Aug. 17, Bridgeforth was in the Arlington County Detention Center without bond.