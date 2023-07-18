ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a person responsible for a sexual assault that took place inside the Courthouse Metro Station on Monday.

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) said Justice Bilaal Hatcher, 29, of Washington D.C., faces charges of Rape, Forcible Sodomy, Sexual Battery and Obstruction of Justice (2 counts).

Police said someone called emergency dispatchers after seeing a man grab and inappropriately touch somebody in the Metro station, located in the 2100 block of Wilson Blvd., shortly before 10:50 p.m. Officers said they found the man, Hatcher, sexually assaulting the person. He and she began to separate and leave the area. Officers said they gave Hatcher commands and tried to take him into custody, but he resisted. They were able to arrest him with the help of other officers who arrived. With the assistance of additional arriving officers, the suspect was taken into custody.

As of Tuesday, Hatcher was in the Arlington County Detention Facility with no bond.