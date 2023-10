ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Arlington County Police Department has asked the public’s assistance in locating a dog that went missing after a car crash.

Dutch, the dog, was last seen in the 2000 block of 21st Street N. fleeing the area of the crash in a panic after police found him uninjured.

Officers say they saw him in the area of Langston Blvd. and N. Veitch St.

Police have asked anyone who sees Dutch to please call dispatch at (703) 558-2222.