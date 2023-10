ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington Fire & EMS said a dog was rescued during a house fire Monday afternoon.

Crews said they were dispatched to the 4700 block of Arlington Boulevard for a structure fire. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 2-story single-family home on fire.

First responders said a dog was rescued from the fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out, and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.