ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Dominion Energy customers who meet certain income requirements will have their energy bills capped though the Percentage of Income Payment Program, or PIPP, which complies with a state mandate that was enacted this year.

To be eligible, customer’s incomes must not exceed 150% of the federal poverty level. A single customer can’t earn more than $20,385 while income for a family of four must not exceed $41,000.

The program is funded by a 79 cent surcharge to all other customers, a funding model approved by the State Corporation Commission this week.

Dominion Energy said it cut bills for all customers on July 1 by eliminating three stand-alone charges and lowering the cost of natural gas. That brings the average customer’s monthly bill down to $125, for an average savings of $14 dollars.

In Alexandria, retirees on fixed income welcome the new program.

“Bills are high,” Estella Herrera said. “That will at least help some people out because we’re suffering. You have to watch what you spend.”

Bruce Gaddy, a retiree, said the program will be a relief.

“I think it’s excellent,” he said. “Because we need a break somewhere.”

The plan raises another question: Will capped bills lead to higher usage among participants?

“You know human nature. People are going to use excess. They’re going to do excessively,” Gaddy said.

Herrera said people already use power excessively.

“You come to my building at 12, midnight the whole place is lit up,” she said.

PIPP participants will still be eligible for other Dominion Energy bill relief programs and weatherization projects. Spokeswoman Peggy Fox said that customers who can’t pay their bills should contact the company.

“We don’t know if people are suffering,” she said. “So we really ask people to reach out when they can and we can do our best to work with them.”