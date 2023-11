ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews are working on an emergency water main break Monday afternoon, according to Arlington Department of Environmental Services.

The eight-inch water main break is located at Army Navy Dr. and S. Nash St. About 50 customers are being affected in the nearby area, and traffic is being rerouted to go around the work site.

The estimated completion is slated for 9:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call (703) 228-6555.