ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Throughout the past three weeks, Metro’s Blue, Orange, and Silver lines have been operating on reduced late-night timetables, allowing maintenance crews extra time to replace aging parts of the track.

On Mondays through Thursdays, wait times for trains on the affected lines jumped to every 26 minutes starting at around 9 p.m. For comparison, trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines normally run every 15 minutes from opening to close.

Trains in several areas also have been single-tracking after 9 p.m. in order to allow crews extra space to work on the aging infrastructure.

This particular three-week project has centered on replacing grout pads. Those are concrete slabs that are directly underneath the rails. The tracks are anchored directly on top of the grout pads, supporting the weight of Metro trains that pass through hundreds of times a day.

The process began with Metro maintenance crews identifying more than 400 feet of track needing replacements. The rails are then lifted up, the old grout pads are demolished, and new concrete is poured and then cured for several hours before reinstalling the rails.

Metro’s Assistant Superintendent of Track & Structures told DC News Now that crews can complete between 40 and 50 feet of track each night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Just getting to the work site is a job of its own, and DC News Now had the opportunity to tag along with Metro’s General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke as he toured the nearly-completed project.

Blue, Orange, and Silver line schedules are expected to return to normal on Friday, March 17.