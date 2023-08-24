ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Federal Aviation Administration will hold runway safety meetings at 90 airports across the U.S.

Those airports will include the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. This comes after a surge of near-misses and close-calls on runways.

The Runway Safety Action Team meetings are held annually at any airport with an air traffic control tower, but the dozens of meetings taking place over the course of the next month are due to multiple incident reports that are on the rise. In the month of July there were 46 incidents reported on U.S. runways.

“Sharing information is critical to improving safety,” Tim Arel, chief operating officer of the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization, said. “These meetings, along with other efforts, will help us achieve our goal of zero close calls.”

Among the three D.C. area airports, including DCA, BWI and Washington Dulles International Airport, there were 74 incidents reported by air traffic control between January 2021 and May 2023.

Richard McSpadden, executive director of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Air Safety Institute, said that there are multiple layers of safety procedures, making runways extremely safe, despite close-calls seen across the nation.

“There are safeguards in place that have prevented them from becoming catastrophic,” he said. “The challenge now is they’re being caught later in the game than we’d want them to be caught, and that’s what’s got us all concerned.”

Experts say a steady decline in FAA staffing in control towers has contributed to the uptick in reports. Over the past decade, the number of air traffic controllers has dropped 10%. Some experts believe the 56 yeas old retirement age requirement for the role is contributing to the problem.

McSpadden said pilot’s extensive training on the ground and learning choreography on the tarmac is a major factor in avoiding disasters.

“Those communications are so important not just between you and the controller, but you learn to listen and build your situational awareness on what’s going on in the other airplanes that controllers are talking to,” he said.

The FAA meetings are private and not open to the public.