ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A fire broke out on a snowy Monday afternoon at Columbia Island Marina in Arlington.

DC Fire and EMS, along with Arlington Fire and EMS and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and Rescue, responded to an electrical post on fire on a dock.

The fire was confined and extinguished, DC Fire and EMS said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.