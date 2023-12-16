ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington Fire and EMS said a fire broke out on the roof of the Pentagon City Mall on Saturday evening.

In a post on X, the department said units were on scene at the mall, located in the 1100 block of S Hayes St., investigating smoke and fire from duct work on the roof. They said people should expect a large fire department response and to avoid the area, if possible.

A follow-up post said the fire was out and believed to be caused by a malfunctioning appliance in the duct work.

As of 7:45 p.m., units were still on the scene making sure there was no other extension, a spokesperson for Arlington Fire and EMS said in an email. No injuries were reported and people were in the process of reoccupying the mall by 7:50 p.m.

A security official told DC News Now that the stores at the mall would remain closed, but restaurants would stay open. Reportedly, the only business affected was Matchbox.

The Fire Marshal will be investigating further.