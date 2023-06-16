ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — A push to bring more long-distance flights to Reagan National Airport appears to have momentum, but not for the initial proposal.

The Washington Post is reporting an important Senate committee has a tentative deal to bring four new flights to the airport.

Those efforts have received strong pushback, including from a bipartisan group of politicians in the DMV.

The initial proposal, as part of The Direct Capital Access Act introduced by Reps. Burgess Owens and Hank Johnson from Utah and Georgia respectively, was to add 14-to-28 in- and beyond-perimeter flights at DCA.

“Four would be a step in the right direction, but from our perspective, it still falls well short,” said Brian Walsh with the advocacy group Capital Access Alliance. “The real reason there’s a group of people who are opposing this is an unwillingness to have more competition.”

Meanwhile, all four senators in Maryland and Virginia have raised concerns with the plan, including worries about the impact it could have on neighboring Dulles Airport, which traditionally handles long-distance flights.

“National Airport is bursting at its seams in terms of its capacity, and the commonwealth has invested literally billions and billions [of dollars]… to get Metrorail to Dulles,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said.