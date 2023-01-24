Police said that she embezzled over $400,000 from the organization.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) was charged with embezzlement on Monday.

Police said that Ingrid Gant, who had been president of the AEA, a nonprofit organization of Arlington Public Schools employees, for six years, embezzled over $400,000 from the organization. She was terminated on March 30, 2022.

Detectives were first notified on September 23 after an internal audit spurred by Gant’s failure to provide financial reports or file tax returns.

The accounting firm Calibre CPA Group conducted an audit of the funds. After a six-month review, they found that Gant embezzled $410,782.10 over her six years as president. Detectives worked with the firm and the AEA during their own investigation.

Police said in a release that “Gant provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases.”

Gant has been charged with four counts of embezzlement. She was arrested in Prince William County and held in the Adult Detention Center, where she was released on an unsecured bond.

