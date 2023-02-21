ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) – Ever wonder what it would be like to live like former Washington National Juan Soto? How about what it would be like to live where he did?

Your chance to experience the latter could be here. Realtor.com said Soto’s home in Arlington is on the market for a price tag that’s just north of $1 million.

The single-story house, located on Williamsburg Boulevard in Rock Spring, has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and one half bath.

The home was built in 1950 and sits on about a quarter of an acre of land. The property overview that’s part of the listing, says, in part:

Modern touches throughout this wonderfully renovated and lightly lived in home. Fall in love with the home’s top notch finishes, fixtures and materials. From gas lamps and double doors to high end appliances, countertops and custom cabinetry. This home offers a perfect and manageable layout. Fully fenced backyard with a painted patio which is ideal for entertaining and relaxing under the stars. Remote controlled blinds convey with the sale. Long and private driveway with off street parking.

It was a tough blow for Nats fans when the team traded Soto to the San Diego Padres in August 2022. Soto tweeted about his departure at the time, thanking the team and fans. As part of his message, he said:

To my Nats Fans: since day one I’ve always had the feeling you would have a special space in my heart but the appreciation that I have for you went over my expectations. Thank you for being such a great family to me. With Love & Gratitude…Forever Yours, Juan Soto Juan Soto

The outfielder, who helped the Nats win the World Series in 2019, returned to Nationals Park a little more than a week after the trade as the team hosted a three-game series against the Padres.

As of Feb. 21, the asking price for the home was $1,025,000.