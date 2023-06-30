ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — You can put a bit of a spin on your day with an art installation that came to Arlington.

Ballston Quarter announced that the Los Trompos Experience, which opened on June 30, would be there until July 30. The experience is filled with “larger-than-life” tops that people of all ages can “spin, play, relax, and more.”

It’s free to attend, and there’s no need to worry about a ticket.

Families headed to Arlington on Friday to check it out.

“These young people that are here with their parents, it’s another added feature here at the property that invites the community in,” said Tavida Rice, the general manager at Ballston Quarter.

Rice said that the exhibit has been traveling throughout the U.S.

Ballston Quarter is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.