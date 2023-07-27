ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of Arlington residents will be without power overnight on Friday, July 28, as Dominion Energy completes emergency work on an underground transformer.

Residents at the Parc Rosslyn Apartments were informed last week that they would lose power during the project, which aims to repair an underground transformer that is leaking mineral oil.

Dominion Energy spokeswoman, Peggy Fox, said that if the repair isn’t made urgently, the leak could cause infrastructure damage, a widespread blackout or a fire.

“We know this is so difficult during these hot days,” Fox said. “Sometimes we do have to shut off the power so that we can safely make those repairs.”

She said the outage will impact approximately 254 customers. The outage is planned to begin Friday night at 10 p.m., but will be restored by 6 a.m.

As extreme temperatures descend upon the area, some Parc Rosslyn residents said that they will be leaving for the weekend because of the outage.

“When there’s a heat wave warning, the first thing you want to do is run to your AC,” Zan Rizbi said. “I’m going to be out of here. I found accommodations elsewhere.”

Kaid Niray-Tipton said he wished the property management would have told residents about the outage sooner.

“We have a baby, and babies are supposed to sleep between 68 and 72 degrees,” Niray-Tipton said. “No one wants to sleep in the heat. It’s the DMV, mid-Atlantic. It’s hot.”

Many senior residents are concerned about the impact of the heat on their health. Nancy Perkus said she’s preparing for the heat by filling a cooler with ice and buying a battery-powered light.

“This is the hottest weekend that we’ve experienced in this area,” she said. “Why can’t you do this when it’s cooler?”

Perkus said the building is home to a diverse group of people, including seniors, people with disabilities and people with pets. She said she is frustrated she’s had to spend her own money preparing for the outage.

“They keep saying that in an eight hour period, if you don’t open your refrigerator, everything will be fine. Yeah okay. They’re not reimbursing me for what I’ve bought at the hardware store, nor do they plan on reimbursing me for food that rots.”