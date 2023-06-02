ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — June 1 marks the start of the hurricane season for the East Coast each year, and Arlington County leaders wanted everyone to be prepared ahead of time if there’s any tropical storm system that makes its way into the DMV, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rain, and the potentials for flooding and power outages.

The county put out some things to guide people as they plan for severe weather. The guidance is something you can use, whether you live in Arlington or elsewhere.

Know what to do when your home floods

Familiarize yourself with how to shut off the electricity and gas in case of flooding.

Make an inventory of household belongings.

Check the sump pump regularly and get a battery backup in case of power outages.

Purchase flood insurance.

Be informed and know who to call

Follow weather updates and other alerts to stay informed.

Write down important phone numbers and know who to call in case of dire situations.

Make an emergency plan

Create a meeting place for your family to go to in case of an emergency inside your home.

Plan for specific household and family needs such as transportation and medical needs.

Ask family or friends to be an emergency contact.

Create an emergency kit

Have enough gallons of water and non-perishable food for each person.

Include battery-powered flashlights with extra batteries.

Have a hand-cranked radio.

Bring a first aid kit with medication refills.

Have phone and electronic chargers on hand.

If you have pets, include emergency kits for them as well.

To learn more about hurricane readiness and safety, especially as it relates to Arlington, you can visit the county’s website.